Tiger and son return to PNC Championship. Q-school returns on the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods is back in action, this time in a cart. Woods and his son Charlie are headliners in the popular PNC Championship that pairs major champions or Players Championship winners with a family member. Steve Stricker is playing with his youngest daughter. Annika Sorenstam is playing with her son. Three weeks are left in the year and the golf season is officially winding down. The only official event that remains is the Mauritius Open on the European tour. The real pressure is at PGA Tour Q-school. It returns after a decade. Only the top 5 get PGA Tour cards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.