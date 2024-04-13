Tiger and Phil and Vijay on the weekend at a major. Experience matters at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Experience matters at the Masters. Among those playing all four rounds at Augusta National are 61-year-old Vijay Singh and 58-year-old Jose Maria Olazabal. Throw in Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson who have won their Masters titles more recently. They have a combined 123 appearances at the Masters. Woods set the Masters record by making his 24th cut in a row. Fred Couples once led the Masters after one round when he was 50. Older players can do well at the British Open because links golf negates the need for distance. At the Masters, it’s all about the golf course.

