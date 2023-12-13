Tiffany Hayes to retire from the WNBA after 11 seasons

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany Hayes has announced her retirement from the WNBA after 11 seasons. She made the announcement on the “Counted Me Out” podcast. The 5-foot-10 guard said she could keep playing overseas. Hayes played college ball at Connecticut and won national titles in 2009 and 2010 while playing for coach Geno Auriemma. She was the 14th pick in the 2012 WNBA draft and played 10 seasons with the Atlanta Dream before being traded and playing one season for the Connecticut Sun. Hayes averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in her career.

