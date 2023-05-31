Tielemans announces departure from Leicester after relegation from Premier League

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has announced he will be leaving Leicester following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. The 26-year-old Tielemans joined from Monaco on loan in 2019 before signing a permanent deal. He holds a special place in Leicester’s history after scoring the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup final against Chelsea. He is out of contract this summer and will not be staying around to help Leicester return to the top division after its relegation that came seven years after winning the Premier League. It could mark the start of an exodus of top players from Leicester with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes also expected to leave.

