Tied early in second half, Wake Forest rolls over Presbyterian 91-68

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Carr scored 21 points, Hunter Sallis added 20 and Kevin Miller 19 as Wake Forest ran away from Presbyterian in the second half for a 91-68 win Thursday. Carr added nine rebounds and Miller seven assists while Efton Reid scored 14 points with eight rebounds plus five blocks and Cameron Hildreth had 11 points. The Demon Deacons (8-3) shot 55%, made 8 of 14 3-point attempts and outscored the Blue Hose 26-5 off turnovers. The win was Wake Forest’s sixth straight and its 27th consecutive nonconference home victory. Samage Teel scored 17 points and Jamahri Harvey 14 for the Blue Hose.

