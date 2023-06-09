Tickets sales top 1 million for Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY (AP) — Soccer’s international governing body says more than 1 million tickets have been sold for the Women’s World Cup kicking off in Australia and New Zealand next month, putting the tournament on track to be the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history. FIFA President Gianni Infantino says pre-tournament ticket sales for the July 20-August 20 event have already surpassed the numbers achieved before the previous Women’s World Cup in France in 2019. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the 2023 tournament features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.