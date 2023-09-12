Tickets sales for Euro 2024 in Germany start soon at $32. High-end seats at the final cost $2,100

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Dortmund's fans support their team during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Heidenheim in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

GENEVA (AP) — More than 1.2 million tickets for soccer’s 2024 European Championship in Germany go on sale next month. UEFA says seats are priced from 30 euros ($32) at group-stage games up to 1,000 euros ($1,072) for the final. The most expensive seats at the 51 games are in a new “Prime Seats” category that more than doubles the highest prices from Euro 2020. Those halfway line spots selling in December will cost 2,000 euros ($2,146) for the final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on July 14. Fans of the 24 competing teams will have 1 million tickets retained for them.

