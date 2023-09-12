Tickets sales for Euro 2024 in Germany start soon at $32. High-end seats at the final cost $2,100

GENEVA (AP) — More than 1.2 million tickets for soccer’s 2024 European Championship in Germany go on sale next month. UEFA says seats are priced from 30 euros ($32) at group-stage games up to 1,000 euros ($1,072) for the final. The most expensive seats at the 51 games are in a new “Prime Seats” category that more than doubles the highest prices from Euro 2020. Those halfway line spots selling in December will cost 2,000 euros ($2,146) for the final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on July 14. Fans of the 24 competing teams will have 1 million tickets retained for them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.