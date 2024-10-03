Ticket prices for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics range from 30 to nearly 3,000 euros

MILAN (AP) — Ticket prices for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics range from 30 euros ($33) for men’s and women’s hockey preliminary games all the way up to nearly 3,000 euros ($3,300) for the most costly seats at the closing ceremony inside Verona’s Arena amphitheater. The most expensive sports event is the men’s hockey final with prices ranging from 450 to 1,400 euros ($500 to $1,545). Local organizers have announced that more than 20% of the tickets for the games in February, 2026, are available for under 40 euros ($44) and more than half (57%) ate priced at under 100 euros ($110).

