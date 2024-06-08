Tibbs blasts dramatic third home run to send Florida State to College World Series for 24th time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — James Tibbs III hit his third home run of the game, a two-run shot in the top of the 12th inning, and Florida State defeated UConn 10-8, sweeping the Tallahassee Regional for a berth in the College World Series. After Max Williams led off the 12th with a single and Cam Smith flied out, Tibbs drove a 1-0 pitch deep over the fence in right field for the go-ahead runs. In the bottom of the inning, Conner Whittaker allowed a two-out single but struck out Paul Tammaro to end it. Tibbs went 5-for-6 with six RBI. Williams had three hits and scored twice. UConn’s Luke Broadhurst drove in six runs.

