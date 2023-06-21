Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow U.S. player Korda at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s winning run on grass was ended by Sebastian Korda in an all-American second-round match at the Queen’s Club Championships. Korda won 7-6 (2), 6-3 to end the fourth-seeded Tiafoe’s bid to follow up his title in Stuttgart last week with another grass-court trophy ahead of Wimbledon. Korda will next play fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie after the British No. 1 rallied to beat Jordan Thompson of Australia 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Second-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark and sixth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti also advanced and will meet in the quarterfinals.

