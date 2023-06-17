Tiafoe to play Struff in Stuttgart final after beating Fucsovics

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Frances Tiafoe will contest his first grass-court final after the American player outlasted Marton Fucsovics in a marathon tiebreak at the Stuttgart Open. Tiafoe won their semifinal 6-3, 7-6 after saving six set points and taking the tiebreak 13-11. Tiafoe has a 2-4 win-loss record in finals. He won his last final in April on Houston clay. Tiafoe will play Jan-Lennard Struff in Sunday’s final after the home crowd cheered the German player past Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.