Tiafoe returns to Charlotte’s arena to watch Cavs and Hornets after playing Alcaraz in exhibition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frances Tiafoe wore a Charlotte Hornets jersey when he beat Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition tennis match. A day later, Tiafoe returned to the Spectrum Center to watch the Hornets play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Tiafoe hit souvenir tennis balls into the stands during the game and visited the Cavaliers’ locker room after they beat the Hornets 116-102. Tiafoe wore a replica jersey of Hornets guard Brandon Miller when he edged Alcaraz, the four-time Grand Slam champion from Spain, 5-7, 6-1, 11-9 on Friday. Earlier, 2017 U.S. Open women’s singles champion Sloane Stephens played an exhibition match against Madison Keys.

