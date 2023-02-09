Tiafoe dominates McDonald to reach Dallas Open quarterfinals

DALLAS (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has dominated fellow American Mackenzie McDonald to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open. The second-seeded Tiafoe cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory in 58 minutes. Next up for the 14th-ranked player is another American in J.J. Wolf, who beat Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the second round. Tiafoe’s Dallas debut in the tournament’s second year came five months after the 25-year-old reached the U.S. Open semifinals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.