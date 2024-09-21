Tiafoe beats Medvedev to put Team World ahead at Laver Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has put Team World ahead at the Laver Cup with a victory over Daniil Medvedev. The American won 3-6, 6-4 and 10-5 in the third set which is a match tiebreaker. Each match win is worth two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday. The first team to 13 points wins in a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup. Wins were worth one point on Friday. Tiafoe’s victory gives his side a 4-2 lead over Team Europe ahead of Carlos Alcaraz’s match against American Ben Shelton. Afterward, Germany’s Alexander Zverev faces Taylor Fritz of the United States.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.