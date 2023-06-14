Tiafoe beats Lehecka to book Stuttgart quarterfinal against Musetti

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Third-seeded Frances Tiafoe has overcome stubborn resistance from Jiri Lehecka to beat the Czech player 7-6 (2), 6-4 in his first appearance at the Stuttgart Open. The American player saved a break point at 4-4 in the first set. He won the tiebreaker and saved two more in the second set before wrapping up the win. The 25-year-old Tiafoe next plays sixth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals. The Italian player defeated Gregoire Barrere 6-3, 6-3 in their second-round match. Former Wimbledon semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz won 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) against qualifier Yosuke Watanuki. Hurkacz goes on to play Christopher O’Connell in the quarterfinals.

