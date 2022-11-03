Thursday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT
Thursday, Nov. 3
MLB
WORLD SERIES

Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

NFL

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

