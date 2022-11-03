Thursday’s Time Schedule
|All Times EDT
|Thursday, Nov. 3
|MLB
|WORLD SERIES
Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.
|NBA
Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
|NFL
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
|NHL
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.