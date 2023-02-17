Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 54, Royall 43

Brodhead 83, Clinton 63

Cambria-Friesland 54, Rio 37

Campbellsport 53, Laconia 44

Cashton 68, Wonewoc-Center 18

Fall River 71, Montello 47

Hillsboro 93, Brookwood 45

Kewaunee 81, Oconto 58

Milw. Washington 57, Milwaukee North 51

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 78, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 61

Milwaukee Hamilton 79, Milwaukee King 74

Milwaukee South 64, Milw. Bay View 61

Pacelli 82, Laona-Wabeno 43

River Ridge 73, Highland 49

Saint Lawrence Seminary 50, Dodgeland 34

Turtle Lake 69, Luck 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dominican vs. Whitnall, ppd.

Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Milwaukee King, ccd.

Milwaukee Madison vs. Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall, ccd.

Tenor/Veritas Co-op vs. University Lake/Trinity, ccd.

