Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 54, Royall 43
Brodhead 83, Clinton 63
Cambria-Friesland 54, Rio 37
Campbellsport 53, Laconia 44
Cashton 68, Wonewoc-Center 18
Fall River 71, Montello 47
Hillsboro 93, Brookwood 45
Kewaunee 81, Oconto 58
Milw. Washington 57, Milwaukee North 51
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 78, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 61
Milwaukee Hamilton 79, Milwaukee King 74
Milwaukee South 64, Milw. Bay View 61
Pacelli 82, Laona-Wabeno 43
River Ridge 73, Highland 49
Saint Lawrence Seminary 50, Dodgeland 34
Turtle Lake 69, Luck 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dominican vs. Whitnall, ppd.
Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Milwaukee King, ccd.
Milwaukee Madison vs. Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall, ccd.
Tenor/Veritas Co-op vs. University Lake/Trinity, ccd.
___
