Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crosby-Ironton 64, Detroit Lakes 55
Duluth Marshall 77, Esko 66
Class AA=
Section 1=
First Round=
Dover-Eyota 64, Chatfield 53
Goodhue 77, Pine Island 21
Lake City 56, Triton 46
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 58, Blooming Prairie 46
Winona Cotter 49, St. Charles 34
Class A=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Bethlehem Academy 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 44
Fillmore Central 53, Houston 41
Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 29
Hayfield 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 39
Kingsland 64, Spring Grove 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aitkin vs. Rush City, ccd.
Barnesville vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, ccd.
Hancock vs. Ashby, ppd.
La Crescent vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, ppd.
Minneapolis North vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit, ccd.
New Ulm vs. Kasson-Mantorville, ccd.
PACT Charter vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.
Providence Academy vs. Holy Angels, ccd.
Rothsay vs. Park Christian, ccd.
Thief River Falls vs. Perham, ccd.
Verndale vs. Brandon-Evansville, ccd.
Waseca vs. New Richland-H-E-G, ccd.
Washington Tech vs. Hope Academy, ccd.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Belle Plaine, ccd.
West Lutheran vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ccd.
Wrenshall vs. Bigfork, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..