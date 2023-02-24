Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crosby-Ironton 64, Detroit Lakes 55

Duluth Marshall 77, Esko 66

Class AA=

Section 1=

First Round=

Dover-Eyota 64, Chatfield 53

Goodhue 77, Pine Island 21

Lake City 56, Triton 46

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 58, Blooming Prairie 46

Winona Cotter 49, St. Charles 34

Class A=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Bethlehem Academy 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 44

Fillmore Central 53, Houston 41

Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 29

Hayfield 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 39

Kingsland 64, Spring Grove 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aitkin vs. Rush City, ccd.

Barnesville vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, ccd.

Hancock vs. Ashby, ppd.

La Crescent vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, ppd.

Minneapolis North vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit, ccd.

New Ulm vs. Kasson-Mantorville, ccd.

PACT Charter vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.

Providence Academy vs. Holy Angels, ccd.

Rothsay vs. Park Christian, ccd.

Thief River Falls vs. Perham, ccd.

Verndale vs. Brandon-Evansville, ccd.

Waseca vs. New Richland-H-E-G, ccd.

Washington Tech vs. Hope Academy, ccd.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Belle Plaine, ccd.

West Lutheran vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ccd.

Wrenshall vs. Bigfork, ccd.

