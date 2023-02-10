Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Class AA=
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Andover 14, Northern Tier 1
Elk river/Zimmerman 6, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 1
Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Forest Lake 1
Class A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Hutchinson 4, Mankato West 0
Waconia 3, Minnesota River 0
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Marshall 17, Worthington 1
Windom 3, Fairmont 1
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 6, Northern Lakes 3
River Lakes 12, Morris/Benson Area 0
Willmar 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
East Grand Forks 8, Detroit Lakes 0
Thief River Falls 7, International Falls 0
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..