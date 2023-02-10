Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy Charter 67, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 30

American History 34, Golda Och 26

Asbury Park 74, Long Branch 47

Bard 57, Newton 55

Belleville 60, CAPS Central 27

Bloomfield 58, Nutley 51

Bridgewater-Raritan 53, Manville 37

Caldwell 48, Millburn 46

Camden 90, Bishop Eustace Prep 52

Camden Catholic 70, Camden Eastside 55

Cedar Grove 46, Lyndhurst 44

Central Regional 55, Middletown South 52

Cherry Hill East 66, Cherokee 50

Cherry Hill West 82, Camden Tech 41

Christian Brothers 44, Matawan 43

Colonia 58, Monroe 45

Demarest 57, Bergenfield 47

Eagle Academy 72, North Star Academy 62

Eastern 54, Rancocas Valley 41

Fort Lee def. Dwight-Morrow, forfeit

Franklin 76, Newark Tech 60

Glassboro 50, Woodstown 48

Gloucester Catholic 61, Wildwood 43

Gloucester Christian 50, Grace Christian, Vt. 41

Gloucester City 54, Collingswood 43

Haddon Heights 61, Paulsboro 58

Hammonton 42, Atlantic Tech 41

Hightstown 69, Perth Amboy Tech 51

Holy Cross Prep 86, Great Oaks Charter School, Del. 52

Howell 64, Freehold 40

Keyport 49, Toms River East 38

Kingsway 77, Clearview Regional 59

Lenape 54, Hamilton West 32

Mainland Regional 54, Cedar Creek 35

Manasquan 65, Southern 48

McNair 68, Harrison 31

Memorial 55, Orange 32

Mendham 40, Science Park 33

Midland Park 79, Garfield 66

Millville 74, Pleasantville 43

Morris Tech 59, Dover 37

New Brunswick 63, Piscataway Tech 41

Northern Highlands 61, Paramus 60

Ocean City 61, St. Joseph-Montvale 54

Pascack Valley 71, Old Tappan 56

Passaic 83, Bergen Tech 53

Passaic Tech 63, Clifton 52

Pioneer Academy 63, Newark Academy 55

Piscataway 60, Perth Amboy 49

Ranney 61, Jackson Memorial 55

Raritan 56, Red Bank Catholic 21

Rumson-Fair Haven 68, Freehold Township 59

Salem 72, Clayton 63

South Brunswick 65, J.P. Stevens 52

South Plainfield 63, Woodbridge 45

South River 90, Middlesex 58

St. Augustine 81, Wildwood Catholic 64

St. Joseph-Metuchen 75, Spotswood 72

St. Mary’s-Rutherford 75, Cresskill 54

St. Thomas Aquinas 81, East Brunswick 50

Steinert 50, Jackson Liberty 46

Sterling 37, Haddonfield 30

Triton 53, Deptford 51

Union Catholic 74, West Caldwell Tech 53

Union City 64, Payne Tech 60

Waldwick 55, Manchester Regional 31

Wallkill Valley 51, High Point 50

Wayne Valley 38, Wayne Hills 34

West Orange 49, Columbia 37

Winslow 38, Seneca 35

Wood-Ridge 57, Emerson 39

Woodbury 78, Gateway 59

