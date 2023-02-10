Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy Charter 67, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 30
American History 34, Golda Och 26
Asbury Park 74, Long Branch 47
Bard 57, Newton 55
Belleville 60, CAPS Central 27
Bloomfield 58, Nutley 51
Bridgewater-Raritan 53, Manville 37
Caldwell 48, Millburn 46
Camden 90, Bishop Eustace Prep 52
Camden Catholic 70, Camden Eastside 55
Cedar Grove 46, Lyndhurst 44
Central Regional 55, Middletown South 52
Cherry Hill East 66, Cherokee 50
Cherry Hill West 82, Camden Tech 41
Christian Brothers 44, Matawan 43
Colonia 58, Monroe 45
Demarest 57, Bergenfield 47
Eagle Academy 72, North Star Academy 62
Eastern 54, Rancocas Valley 41
Fort Lee def. Dwight-Morrow, forfeit
Franklin 76, Newark Tech 60
Glassboro 50, Woodstown 48
Gloucester Catholic 61, Wildwood 43
Gloucester Christian 50, Grace Christian, Vt. 41
Gloucester City 54, Collingswood 43
Haddon Heights 61, Paulsboro 58
Hammonton 42, Atlantic Tech 41
Hightstown 69, Perth Amboy Tech 51
Holy Cross Prep 86, Great Oaks Charter School, Del. 52
Howell 64, Freehold 40
Keyport 49, Toms River East 38
Kingsway 77, Clearview Regional 59
Lenape 54, Hamilton West 32
Mainland Regional 54, Cedar Creek 35
Manasquan 65, Southern 48
McNair 68, Harrison 31
Memorial 55, Orange 32
Mendham 40, Science Park 33
Midland Park 79, Garfield 66
Millville 74, Pleasantville 43
Morris Tech 59, Dover 37
New Brunswick 63, Piscataway Tech 41
Northern Highlands 61, Paramus 60
Ocean City 61, St. Joseph-Montvale 54
Pascack Valley 71, Old Tappan 56
Passaic 83, Bergen Tech 53
Passaic Tech 63, Clifton 52
Pioneer Academy 63, Newark Academy 55
Piscataway 60, Perth Amboy 49
Ranney 61, Jackson Memorial 55
Raritan 56, Red Bank Catholic 21
Rumson-Fair Haven 68, Freehold Township 59
Salem 72, Clayton 63
South Brunswick 65, J.P. Stevens 52
South Plainfield 63, Woodbridge 45
South River 90, Middlesex 58
St. Augustine 81, Wildwood Catholic 64
St. Joseph-Metuchen 75, Spotswood 72
St. Mary’s-Rutherford 75, Cresskill 54
St. Thomas Aquinas 81, East Brunswick 50
Steinert 50, Jackson Liberty 46
Sterling 37, Haddonfield 30
Triton 53, Deptford 51
Union Catholic 74, West Caldwell Tech 53
Union City 64, Payne Tech 60
Waldwick 55, Manchester Regional 31
Wallkill Valley 51, High Point 50
Wayne Valley 38, Wayne Hills 34
West Orange 49, Columbia 37
Winslow 38, Seneca 35
Wood-Ridge 57, Emerson 39
Woodbury 78, Gateway 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..