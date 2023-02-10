Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, Denison-Schleswig 50
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Unity Christian 54
Bondurant Farrar 95, Knoxville 64
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 76, Iowa City High 44
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 91, Rock Valley 53
Cherokee, Washington 64, Alta-Aurelia 51
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 80, Southeast Valley 61
Clarke, Osceola 89, Interstate 35,Truro 47
Creston 75, Central Decatur, Leon 35
Crestwood, Cresco 76, New Hampton 45
East Marshall, LeGrand 66, PCM, Monroe 53
East Sac County 63, Ridge View 44
Estherville Lincoln Central 60, PAC-LM 29
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65, Bishop Garrigan 62
Hudson 85, West Branch 65
Indianola 55, Pella Christian 52
Mount Ayr 76, Red Oak 52
Newell-Fonda 83, OA-BCIG 59
Newton 65, Van Meter 59
Omaha Northwest, Neb. 79, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 67
Perry 55, South Tama County, Tama 46
Riverside, Oakland 67, Shenandoah 35
Saydel 60, Pleasantville 51
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, Hinton 48
Sioux City, North 65, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47
Sioux City, West 68, Spencer 57
South Central Calhoun 96, Storm Lake 68
South Hardin 88, Dike-New Hartford 84, OT
Treynor 63, Greene County 56
Underwood 81, AC/GC 75
West Fork, Sheffield 65, Forest City 63, 2OT
West Sioux 79, Lawton-Bronson 56
Western Christian 68, Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Linn, Troy Mills vs. Cascade,Western Dubuque, ccd.
