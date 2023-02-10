Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anoka 59, Coon Rapids 33
BOLD 81, MACCRAY 34
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 77, Warroad 25
Belle Plaine 56, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 46
Braham 56, East Central 24
Caledonia 73, Fillmore Central 44
Cambridge-Isanti 66, Big Lake 21
Centennial 62, Spring Lake Park 44
Christ’s Household of Faith 50, St. Paul Humboldt 42
Cloquet 65, Hibbing 30
DeLaSalle 73, Bloomington Kennedy 53
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Thief River Falls 32
Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Paynesville 48
Elk River 53, Robbinsdale Armstrong 43
Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Lake Park-Audubon 41
Fosston 74, NCEUH 40
Grand Rapids 68, Hermantown 47
Hastings 58, Two Rivers 31
Hmong Academy 34, Community of Peace 29
Holdingford 48, Kimball 38
Holy Family Catholic 69, St. Anthony 49
Kingsland 53, Mabel-Canton 36
Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 34
Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, AC/GE 27
LeRoy-Ostrander 59, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52
Madelia 50, Mankato Loyola 44
Mahtomedi 82, Hill-Murray 70
Maple Grove 66, Blaine 59
Mayer Lutheran 68, Tri-City United 37
Milbank, S.D. 53, Ortonville 23
Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Columbia Heights 40
Minneapolis Southwest 74, Minneapolis Edison 22
Montevideo 75, West Central 59
Monticello 67, Princeton 30
Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 36
Nevis 63, Blackduck 38
New London-Spicer 61, Annandale 41
New Richland-H-E-G 79, United South Central 28
Nova Classical Academy 41, Washington Tech 39
Park Center 73, Totino-Grace 62
Pelican Rapids 47, Barnesville 32
Pipestone 64, Fairmont 47
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 79, Chatfield 57
Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54
Rockford 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22
Rogers 71, Osseo 42
Sacred Heart 71, Stephen-Argyle 52
Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, North Branch 47
Sleepy Eye 76, Red Rock Central 24
St. Charles 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 41
Stillwater 70, Forest Lake 38
Swanville 70, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 33
Two Harbors 73, Carlton 44
Underwood 60, Hancock 58
West Lutheran 58, North Lakes Academy 13
Winona Cotter 75, La Crescent 59
Yellow Medicine East 57, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52
Zimmerman 63, Chisago Lakes 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avail Academy vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ccd.
Brooklyn Center vs. Hope Academy, ccd.
