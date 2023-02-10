Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anoka 59, Coon Rapids 33

BOLD 81, MACCRAY 34

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 77, Warroad 25

Belle Plaine 56, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 46

Braham 56, East Central 24

Caledonia 73, Fillmore Central 44

Cambridge-Isanti 66, Big Lake 21

Centennial 62, Spring Lake Park 44

Christ’s Household of Faith 50, St. Paul Humboldt 42

Cloquet 65, Hibbing 30

DeLaSalle 73, Bloomington Kennedy 53

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Thief River Falls 32

Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Paynesville 48

Elk River 53, Robbinsdale Armstrong 43

Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Lake Park-Audubon 41

Fosston 74, NCEUH 40

Grand Rapids 68, Hermantown 47

Hastings 58, Two Rivers 31

Hmong Academy 34, Community of Peace 29

Holdingford 48, Kimball 38

Holy Family Catholic 69, St. Anthony 49

Kingsland 53, Mabel-Canton 36

Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 34

Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, AC/GE 27

LeRoy-Ostrander 59, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52

Madelia 50, Mankato Loyola 44

Mahtomedi 82, Hill-Murray 70

Maple Grove 66, Blaine 59

Mayer Lutheran 68, Tri-City United 37

Milbank, S.D. 53, Ortonville 23

Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Columbia Heights 40

Minneapolis Southwest 74, Minneapolis Edison 22

Montevideo 75, West Central 59

Monticello 67, Princeton 30

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 36

Nevis 63, Blackduck 38

New London-Spicer 61, Annandale 41

New Richland-H-E-G 79, United South Central 28

Nova Classical Academy 41, Washington Tech 39

Park Center 73, Totino-Grace 62

Pelican Rapids 47, Barnesville 32

Pipestone 64, Fairmont 47

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 79, Chatfield 57

Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54

Rockford 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22

Rogers 71, Osseo 42

Sacred Heart 71, Stephen-Argyle 52

Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, North Branch 47

Sleepy Eye 76, Red Rock Central 24

St. Charles 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 41

Stillwater 70, Forest Lake 38

Swanville 70, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 33

Two Harbors 73, Carlton 44

Underwood 60, Hancock 58

West Lutheran 58, North Lakes Academy 13

Winona Cotter 75, La Crescent 59

Yellow Medicine East 57, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52

Zimmerman 63, Chisago Lakes 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avail Academy vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ccd.

Brooklyn Center vs. Hope Academy, ccd.

