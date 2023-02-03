Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 6, Winona 0
Blake 9, Breck 0
Bloomington Jefferson 5, New Prague 1
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4, White Bear Lake 0
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 2, Elk river/Zimmerman 2, OT
Duluth Marshall 10, Northern Lakes 2
East Grand Forks 5, Detroit Lakes 0
Forest Lake 5, Anoka 0
Lakeville North 4, Apple Valley 3
Lakeville South 2, Eastview 0
Luverne 4, Windom 2
Mankato East 11, Rochester Mayo 0
Marshall 11, Worthington 0
Minnesota River 2, Waseca 1
Minnetonka 3, Blaine 0
New Ulm 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Orono 2, Holy Family Catholic 1, OT
Roseau 4, Crookston 1
Rosemount 3, Prior Lake 0
Shakopee 4, Eagan 2
Warroad 7, Moorhead 2
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..