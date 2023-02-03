Thursday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 6, Winona 0

Blake 9, Breck 0

Bloomington Jefferson 5, New Prague 1

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4, White Bear Lake 0

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 2, Elk river/Zimmerman 2, OT

Duluth Marshall 10, Northern Lakes 2

East Grand Forks 5, Detroit Lakes 0

Forest Lake 5, Anoka 0

Lakeville North 4, Apple Valley 3

Lakeville South 2, Eastview 0

Luverne 4, Windom 2

Mankato East 11, Rochester Mayo 0

Marshall 11, Worthington 0

Minnesota River 2, Waseca 1

Minnetonka 3, Blaine 0

New Ulm 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Orono 2, Holy Family Catholic 1, OT

Roseau 4, Crookston 1

Rosemount 3, Prior Lake 0

Shakopee 4, Eagan 2

Warroad 7, Moorhead 2

