Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta-Aurelia 48, West Bend-Mallard 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Western Christian 28

Chariton 47, Wayne, Corydon 25

Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33

Diagonal 57, East Union, Afton 40

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Collins-Maxwell 34

Glenwood 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45

Glidden-Ralston 42, Madrid 36

Highland, Riverside 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 40

Lenox 65, Lamoni 41

Lone Tree 59, Wapello 28

Nevada 49, Grand View Christian 42

New Hampton 52, Central Springs 42

Newell-Fonda 77, Cherokee, Washington 31

PAC-LM 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8

Paton-Churdan 43, Colo-NESCO 41

Riceville 61, Rockford 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Sibley-Ocheyedan 94, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Treynor 68, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Denver 33

West Central, Maynard 49, Tripoli 44

