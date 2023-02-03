Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, South Hardin 37

Nodaway Valley 67, Red Oak 66

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25

Sibley-Ocheyedan 94, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Sumner-Fredericksburg 67, Clarksville 33

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

OA-BCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55

Woodbury Central, Moville 54, River Valley, Correctionville 50

