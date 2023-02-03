Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, South Hardin 37
Nodaway Valley 67, Red Oak 66
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25
Sibley-Ocheyedan 94, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41
Sumner-Fredericksburg 67, Clarksville 33
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
OA-BCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55
Woodbury Central, Moville 54, River Valley, Correctionville 50
