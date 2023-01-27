Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 78, Carlisle 48

Assumption, Davenport 56, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 43

Boyden-Hull 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Griswold 39

CAM, Anita 77, Stanton 70

Clarinda 51, East Mills 45

Clarke, Osceola 47, North Polk, Alleman 44

Collins-Maxwell 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Durant-Bennett 68, Lisbon 50

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 89, Panorama, Panora 56

Fairfield 76, Fort Madison 58

Forest City 56, Eagle Grove 39

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 65, Trinity Christian High School 31

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 92, Janesville 31

Holy Trinity 54, Wapello 48

Hudson 77, East Marshall, LeGrand 71

Iowa Valley, Marengo 63, Colfax-Mingo 49

MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Unity Christian 58

Madrid 79, Southeast Valley 21

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54, Harris-Lake Park 47

Montezuma 76, Albia 58

North Fayette Valley 49, New Hampton 28

Northwood-Kensett 61, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 60

Ogden 56, Saydel 46

Okoboji, Milford 49, Sheldon 42

PAC-LM 68, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 29

South O’Brien, Paullina 78, Hinton 37

Southeast Polk 59, Des Moines, Hoover 53

Spirit Lake 78, Cherokee, Washington 42

West Bend-Mallard 59, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38

West Lyon, Inwood 59, West Sioux 54

West Nodaway, Mo. 69, Essex 29

Western Christian 55, St. Mary’s, Remsen 46

Woodbine 78, Fremont Mills, Tabor 44

Frontier Tournament=

Heartland Christian 57, Whiting 11

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Lawton-Bronson 35

MVAOCOU 54, River Valley, Correctionville 29

OA-BCIG 79, Woodbury Central, Moville 26

West Monona 76, Siouxland Christian 52

Westwood, Sloan 62, Ridge View 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carroll vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 26th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..