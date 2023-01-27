Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 58

Albany 71, Fergus Falls 38

Andover 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 49

Avail Academy 44, Community of Peace 8

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 63, Kittson County Central 47

Braham 55, Hinckley-Finlayson 39

Caledonia 64, La Crescent 41

Cambridge-Isanti 56, Princeton 26

Carlton 39, McGregor 29

Centennial 78, Coon Rapids 30

Champlin Park 53, Blaine 42

Chatfield 72, Lewiston-Altura 59

Cleveland 52, Madelia 35

Cook County 59, Silver Bay 38

Cromwell 47, Floodwood 32

Crookston 47, East Grand Forks 44, OT

DeLaSalle 76, Richfield 31

Delano 52, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51

Detroit Lakes 57, Aitkin 14

Dover-Eyota 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 30

Duluth East 58, Bemidji 55

Duluth Marshall 76, Cloquet 54

Elk River 83, Totino-Grace 50

Fosston 62, Lake Park-Audubon 30

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 57, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 23

Goodhue 68, Cannon Falls 30

Grand Meadow 63, Lanesboro 40

Grand Rapids 57, Proctor 43

Hancock 73, Battle Lake 33

Hastings 41, Simley 22

Henning 65, Pillager 32

Hillcrest Lutheran 74, Ashby 25

Holdingford 68, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64

Holy Angels 77, Bloomington Kennedy 11

Houston 71, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 26

Jordan 64, Hutchinson 39

Kelliher/Northome 69, Blackduck 29

Kimball 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 57

Kingsland 67, LeRoy-Ostrander 30

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60, Nicollet 33

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67, Sibley East 41

MACCRAY 56, Ortonville 26

Mabel-Canton 46, Southland 37

Mahtomedi 72, North St. Paul 49

Maple Grove 68, Anoka 50

Martin County West 49, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 40

Mesabi East 64, International Falls 51

Mille Lacs Co-op 45, East Central 38

Minneapolis North 67, Minneapolis Edison 37

Monticello 68, North Branch 31

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 40, Osakis 39

Mounds Park Academy 48, West Lutheran 42

Mountain Iron-Buhl 85, Deer River 39

Nova Classical Academy 51, Hiawatha Collegiate 17

Paynesville 48, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34

Perham 57, Wadena-Deer Creek 38

Pine City 76, Rush City 57

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, St. Charles 51

Red Wing 45, Rochester Century 41

Rock Ridge 67, Cherry 42

Rogers 73, Spring Lake Park 52

Rothsay 55, Underwood 29

Royalton 58, Maple Lake 28

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 54, Sleepy Eye 51

South Ridge 82, Moose Lake/Willow River 42

Spectrum 57, North Lakes Academy 23

Spring Grove 58, Schaeffer Academy 54

St. Francis 58, Chisago Lakes 48

St. John’s Prep 57, North Lakes Academy 23

St. Paul Como Park 95, St. Paul Harding 35

St. Paul Highland Park 46, Washington Tech 26

St. Peter 58, Belle Plaine 37

Stewartville 83, Lake City 47

Swanville 51, Benson 10

Tartan 50, Hill-Murray 28

Tri-City United 70, LeSueur-Henderson 33

Two Harbors 64, Greenway 48

Visitation 62, St. Anthony 38

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 75, Warroad 48

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 32, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 29

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Parkers Prairie 55

Win-E-Mac 45, Bagley 31

Windom 78, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54

Worthington 77, Albert Lea 59

Yellow Medicine East 74, Wabasso 71

Zimmerman 81, Rocori 75

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bigfork vs. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, ccd.

Cass Lake-Bena vs. Red Lake County, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Red Lake Falls vs. Sacred Heart, ppd.

St. Paul Central vs. St. Paul Johnson, ppd.

