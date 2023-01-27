Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 73, Mahnomen/Waubun 67, OT

Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 63

Albany 95, Milaca 82

Andover 74, Robbinsdale Armstrong 56

Annandale 52, Watertown-Mayer 44

Avail Academy 76, Community of Peace 45

BOLD 79, Minnewaska 61

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84, Kimball 52

Belle Plaine 88, St. Peter 79

Bethlehem Academy 52, Randolph 50

Blaine 73, Champlin Park 64

Border West 68, Ortonville 28

Brainerd 75, Alexandria 72

Caledonia 80, La Crescent 66

Centennial 73, Coon Rapids 58

Central Minnesota Christian 76, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59

Chatfield 75, Lewiston-Altura 55

Clearbrook-Gonvick 81, Kelliher/Northome 55

Dawson-Boyd 76, Lakeview 66

DeLaSalle 81, Richfield 66

Delano 80, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72

Detroit Lakes 57, Staples-Motley 46

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72, Breckenridge 62

Eden Valley-Watkins 81, Osakis 57

Fertile-Beltrami 78, NCEUH 58

Fosston 84, Climax/Fisher 40

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 70, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 65

Grand Rapids 73, Hibbing 39

Greenway 71, International Falls 48

Hastings 67, Simley 65

Hawley 61, Fergus Falls 56

Hill City 67, Ogilvie 59

Hmong Academy 54, Prairie Seeds Academy 32

Hutchinson 67, Jordan 60

Kasson-Mantorville 53, Pine Island 51

Kingsland 78, LeRoy-Ostrander 36

Lanesboro 71, Glenville-Emmons 69, OT

Little Falls 50, Foley 42

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 92, Houston 37

MACCRAY 71, Minneota 40

Mahtomedi 76, North St. Paul 44

Maple Grove 52, Anoka 43

Melrose 63, Benson 33

Monticello 68, North Branch 31

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 55, Sauk Centre 45

Mountain Iron-Buhl 88, Deer River 60

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 59, Red Rock Central 51

Murray County Central 68, Edgerton 36

Norwood-Young America 81, Litchfield 54

PACT Charter 73, United Christian 64

Park Christian 66, Lake Park-Audubon 54

Paynesville 91, Holdingford 50

Pelican Rapids 60, Frazee 49

Perham 69, Barnesville 40

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 86, St. Charles 39

Princeton 77, Cambridge-Isanti 63

Robbinsdale Cooper 117, Columbia Heights 88

Rochester Century 80, Red Wing 50

Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 44

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Renville County West 53

Sauk Rapids-Rice 76, Willmar 57

South St. Paul 27, St. Thomas Academy 22

Southland 72, Mabel-Canton 65

Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Adrian/Ellsworth 66

Spectrum 89, North Lakes Academy 54

Spring Grove 65, Schaeffer Academy 35

Spring Lake Park 103, Rogers 78

St. Anthony 118, Brooklyn Center 85

St. Cloud Apollo 68, Rocori 49

St. Cloud Cathedral 75, Pierz 56

St. Cloud Tech 65, Sartell-St. Stephen 50

St. Francis 71, Chisago Lakes 64

St. Paul Academy 55, Trinity 37

St. Paul Harding 64, St. Paul Como Park 58

St. Paul Highland Park 68, Washington Tech 61

St. Paul Johnson 57, St. Paul Central 54

Stewartville 53, Lake City 41

Tartan 66, Hill-Murray 35

Totino-Grace 82, Elk River 48

Tri-City United 58, New Richland-H-E-G 37

United South Central 66, Blooming Prairie 43

Wabasha-Kellogg 54, Dover-Eyota 41

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58, Laporte 44

West Central 55, Montevideo 46

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49, Hills-Beaver Creek 34

Win-E-Mac 85, Bagley 50

Yellow Medicine East 72, Lac qui Parle Valley 65

Zimmerman 68, Mora 60

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 83, Byron 82

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Roseau vs. Red Lake County, ppd. to Feb 17th.

