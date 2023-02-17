Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A District 1=
Semifinal=
St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Class 1A District 2=
Semifinal=
Newell-Fonda 83, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53
Class 1A District 4=
Semifinal=
Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Bishop Garrigan 65
North Union 75, West Fork, Sheffield 65
Class 1A District 5=
Semifinal=
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42
North Linn, Troy Mills 97, South Winneshiek, Calmar 64
Class 1A District 6=
Semifinal=
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Nashua-Plainfield 52
Class 1A District 15=
Semifinal=
West Harrison, Mondamin 72, West Monona 35
Class 2A District 1=
Semifinal=
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44
Western Christian 81, Cherokee, Washington 33
Class 2A District 2=
Semifinal=
Emmetsburg 68, Rock Valley 49
West Lyon, Inwood 69, Okoboji, Milford 43
Class 2A District 3=
Semifinal=
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, East Sac County 31
Class 2A District 4=
Semifinal=
OA-BCIG 69, Manson Northwest Webster 39
Class 2A District 5=
Semifinal=
South Hardin 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 56
Class 2A District 6=
Semifinal=
Hudson 81, Dike-New Hartford 60
Class 2A District 7=
Semifinal=
Lake Mills 83, Sumner-Fredericksburg 60
Osage 50, North Fayette Valley 37
Class 2A District 8=
Semifinal=
MFL-Mar-Mac 74, New Hampton 47
Class 2A District 15=
Semifinal=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 85, Boyden-Hull 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Waterloo, East, ccd.
Clarke, Osceola vs. Creston, ccd.
Indianola vs. Bondurant Farrar, ccd.
Newton vs. ADM, Adel, ccd.
