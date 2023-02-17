Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A District 1=

Semifinal=

St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Class 1A District 2=

Semifinal=

Newell-Fonda 83, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Class 1A District 4=

Semifinal=

Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Bishop Garrigan 65

North Union 75, West Fork, Sheffield 65

Class 1A District 5=

Semifinal=

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42

North Linn, Troy Mills 97, South Winneshiek, Calmar 64

Class 1A District 6=

Semifinal=

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Nashua-Plainfield 52

Class 1A District 15=

Semifinal=

West Harrison, Mondamin 72, West Monona 35

Class 2A District 1=

Semifinal=

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44

Western Christian 81, Cherokee, Washington 33

Class 2A District 2=

Semifinal=

Emmetsburg 68, Rock Valley 49

West Lyon, Inwood 69, Okoboji, Milford 43

Class 2A District 3=

Semifinal=

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, East Sac County 31

Class 2A District 4=

Semifinal=

OA-BCIG 69, Manson Northwest Webster 39

Class 2A District 5=

Semifinal=

South Hardin 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

Class 2A District 6=

Semifinal=

Hudson 81, Dike-New Hartford 60

Class 2A District 7=

Semifinal=

Lake Mills 83, Sumner-Fredericksburg 60

Osage 50, North Fayette Valley 37

Class 2A District 8=

Semifinal=

MFL-Mar-Mac 74, New Hampton 47

Class 2A District 15=

Semifinal=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 85, Boyden-Hull 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Waterloo, East, ccd.

Clarke, Osceola vs. Creston, ccd.

Indianola vs. Bondurant Farrar, ccd.

Newton vs. ADM, Adel, ccd.

