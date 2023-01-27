Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 88, Parkview 58
Adams-Friendship 82, Nekoosa 36
Algoma 53, Sturgeon Bay 45
Almond-Bancroft 75, Rosholt 28
Arcadia 47, Viroqua 37
Argyle 60, Monticello 40
Ashland 44, Hayward 37
Barneveld 86, Juda 10
Barron 68, Cumberland 60
Belleville 79, Waterloo 25
Blair-Taylor 68, Lincoln 63
Bloomer 47, Regis 45
Brookfield Academy 87, Saint Francis 67
Cambridge 76, Wisconsin Heights 51
Cameron 76, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62
Central Wisconsin Christian 52, Dodgeland 32
Colby 85, Gilman 51
Cristo Rey Jesuit 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 40
Cuba City 98, Boscobel 36
Darlington 76, Riverdale 48
Deerfield 58, Palmyra-Eagle 34
Dodgeville 61, Platteville 54
Durand 67, Boyceville 46
East Troy 62, Whitewater 36
Edgerton 52, Big Foot 50
Eleva-Strum 57, Gilmanton 51
Elk Mound 65, Glenwood City 35
Evansville 59, Jefferson 45
Fall Creek 74, Stanley-Boyd 53
Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 44
Florence 70, Laona-Wabeno 51
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Westby 34
Goodman/Pembine 68, Mercer 46
Green Bay Southwest 79, Pulaski 61
Greenfield 82, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 70
Heritage Christian 74, Living Word Lutheran 45
Holmen 71, Aquinas 42
Hortonville 87, Oshkosh North 84
Howards Grove 72, Oostburg 64
Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 52
Hustisford 61, Valley Christian 44
Janesville Craig 64, Janesville Parker 52
Johnson Creek 58, Madison Country Day 39
Kenosha Indian Trail 84, Kenosha Tremper 58
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57, Catholic Central 42
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Plymouth 69
Kewaunee 63, Gibraltar 40
Kickapoo 85, Wonewoc-Center 26
Kohler 99, Random Lake 96
Ladysmith 89, Spooner 32
Lake Mills 58, Columbus 57
Lakeland 77, Merrill 62
Lakeside Lutheran 75, Poynette 53
Lancaster 57, Richland Center 50
Lourdes Academy 67, Oakfield 51
Luther 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 38
Madison Memorial 70, Madison La Follette 58
Madison West 67, Madison East 65
Manitowoc Lutheran 59, Mishicot 31
Marion 64, Gresham Community 35
Markesan 66, Rio 28
Mauston 48, Westfield Area 37
McDonell Central 73, Osseo-Fairchild 47
McFarland 88, Clinton 51
Melrose-Mindoro 55, Alma/Pepin 34
Middleton 73, Sun Prairie 53
Milton 68, Reedsburg Area 43
Milwaukee Juneau 81, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 58
Milwaukee Madison 60, Audubon Tech and Communication 53
Milwaukee Pulaski 79, Milwaukee Arts 66
Mondovi 56, Colfax 51
Neillsville 57, Columbus Catholic 42
New Glarus 63, Marshall 57
New Holstein 61, Saint Lawrence Seminary 47
New Richmond 87, Somerset 73
Northland Lutheran 54, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 32
Northwestern 80, St. Croix Falls 44
Oak Creek 66, Racine Horlick 52
Oshkosh West 68, Kaukauna 65
Owen-Withee 69, Greenwood 22
Ozaukee 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 56
Pacelli 91, Tri-County 16
Pardeeville 80, Princeton/Green Lake 40
Pecatonica 47, Albany 46
Port Edwards 67, Wild Rose 54
Potosi 68, Cassville 28
Prairie du Chien 45, River Valley 30
Racine Case 66, Kenosha Bradford 50
Racine Park 57, Franklin 53
Randolph 65, Montello 25
Reedsville 58, Hilbert 34
River Ridge 64, Benton 58
Sauk Prairie 58, Edgewood 50
Shawano 61, Menasha 46
Sheboygan Area Luth. 58, Sheboygan Christian 53
Sheboygan South 52, Chilton 49
Shiocton 75, Weyauwega-Fremont 73
Shoreland Lutheran 73, Messmer 47
Shullsburg 63, Belmont 46
Solon Springs 113, Bayfield 77
Southwestern 56, Fennimore 37
Spring Valley 64, Elmwood/Plum City 38
St. Mary Catholic 87, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 67
Tenor/Veritas 86, Eastbrook Academy 78
Thorp 58, Cadott 48
Turner 90, Brodhead 46
Verona Area 70, Beloit Memorial 67
Watertown Luther Prep 57, Lodi 42
Waupun 77, Ripon 68
Wayland Academy 75, Horicon 62
Webster 74, Luck 61
West Salem 94, Black River Falls 61
Weston 76, Coulee Christian-Providence 63
Whitehall 81, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57
Winneconne 60, Berlin 57
Wisconsin Dells 79, Wautoma 57
Wisconsin Lutheran 88, Pius XI Catholic 66
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..