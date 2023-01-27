Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 43, Osceola 34
Arcadia 58, Viroqua 48
Assumption 46, Edgar 35
Athens 58, Rib Lake 35
Auburndale 53, Newman Catholic 45
Badger 62, Burlington 54
Cashton 62, Brookwood 55
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, Spring Valley 47
Coleman 55, Wausaukee 38
Cristo Rey Jesuit 41, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 27
Florence 44, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 18
Fort Atkinson 53, Whitewater 51
Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Clintonville 38
Franklin 79, Racine Park 27
Frederic 43, Luck 39
Freedom 100, Waupaca 31
Gillett 42, Lena 31
Heritage Christian 69, Stockbridge 26
Highland 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 46
Kenosha Bradford 80, Racine Case 28
Kenosha Tremper 69, Kenosha Indian Trail 53
Laconia 51, Omro 40
Marathon 47, Stratford 43
Menasha 48, Seymour 13
Menomonie 67, Rice Lake 44
Mercer 53, Goodman/Pembine 34
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 52, Milwaukee Hamilton 19
Mountain Top Academy 54, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 9
Neenah 71, Kaukauna 52
Neillsville 53, Gilman 30
New London 69, Green Bay East 18
Niagara 60, Saint Thomas Aquinas 16
North Fond du Lac 58, Campbellsport 36
Northwestern 67, Ashland 38
Oneida Nation 54, Crivitz 47
Oregon 53, Cuba City 47
Pardeeville 63, Waterloo 31
Phillips 81, Abbotsford 53
Pittsville 48, Spencer 41
Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 47
Rhinelander 62, Wausau East 56
Royall 64, New Lisbon 46
South Shore 65, Solon Springs 58
St. Croix Falls 47, Prescott 45
St. Marys Springs 47, Mayville 26
Suring 62, Bowler 41
University School of Milwaukee 66, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55
Verona Area 48, Beaver Dam 42
Washburn 41, Northwood 37
West De Pere 57, Xavier 46
Wilmot Union 57, Westosha Central 51
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Lomira 45
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Mosinee 55
Wonewoc-Center 55, Necedah 23
Wrightstown 64, Luxemburg-Casco 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..