Thursday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 5, Brainerd 1

Andover 7, Centennial 0

Cambridge-Isanti 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 5

Chisago Lakes 3, Providence Academy 2

Dodge County 5, Winona 1

Eastview 5, Lakeville South 2

Edina 6, St. Michael-Albertville 2

Forest Lake 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 2, OT

Gentry 4, Champlin Park 3

Hastings 7, South St. Paul 2

Holy Family Catholic 5, Holy Angels 2

International Falls 10, Lake of the Woods 2

Irondale 3, Bloomington Kennedy 0

Lakeville North 3, Farmington 2

Luverne 5, Windom 3

Mahtomedi 4, Woodbury 2

Minneapolis 3, Hopkins 0

Minnesota River 5, Fairmont 1

Minnetonka 4, Eden Prairie 3

Mounds View 5, Shakopee 2

Northern Lakes 1, Detroit Lakes 0, OT

Northfield 9, Austin 0

Prairie Centre Blue Devils 6, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 3

Princeton 5, Duluth Marshall 4

River Lakes 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Rochester Century 12, Red Wing 0

Rochester John Marshall 6, Faribault 0

Rochester Mayo 8, Mankato West 1

Rock Ridge 6, Greenway 0

Rogers 3, Wayzata 1

Roseau 7, East Grand Forks 4

Roseville 2, East Ridge 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Duluth Denfeld 2

Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Armstrong/Cooper 4, OT

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Monticello 2

St. Cloud 4, Fergus Falls 1

St. Louis Park 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1

St. Paul Johnson 3, Mora/Milaca 0

St. Thomas Academy 5, Two Rivers 0

Waconia 6, Mound Westonka 1

White Bear Lake 5, Rosemount 1

Willmar 6, Park Rapids 5

___

