Thursday’s Scores

Alexandria 5, St. Cloud 4, OT
Andover 6, Blaine 1
Apple Valley/Burnsville 3, Bloomington Jefferson 2, OT
Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 3, Coon Rapids 0
Champlin Park 1, Anoka 0
Chisago Lakes 3, Minneapolis 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 9, Roseville 2
Detroit Lakes 3, Little Falls 2
Duluth Denfeld 2, Duluth Marshall 2, OT
Eden Prairie 9, St Michael-Albertville 1
Edina 5, Buffalo 3
Elk River/Zimmerman 7, Centennial 5
Gentry 4, Holy Family Catholic 1
Holy Angels 6, Irondale 1
Lakeville South 2, Farmington 0
Mahtomedi 5, Hastings 0
Maple Grove 3, St. Thomas Academy 0
Minnetonka 6, Prior Lake 0
Monticello 4, Cambridge-Isanti 1
Mora/Milaca 6, Prairie Centre 4
New Prague 5, Waconia 1
New Ulm 6, Waseca 5, OT
Northern Lakes 5, Moose Lake Area 0
Orono 4, St Louis Park 2
Owatonna 3, Northfield 2, OT
Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Woodbury 1
Proctor 8, North Shore 0
Rochester Lourdes 5, Tartan 2
Rogers 9, Spring Lake Park 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1
Simley 2, South St. Paul 2, OT
Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Mound Westonka/SWC 0
Thief River Falls 9, Red Lake Falls 2
Totino-Grace 7, Osseo 1
