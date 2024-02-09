Thursday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 5, St. Cloud 4, OT

Andover 6, Blaine 1

Apple Valley/Burnsville 3, Bloomington Jefferson 2, OT

Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 3, Coon Rapids 0

Champlin Park 1, Anoka 0

Chisago Lakes 3, Minneapolis 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 9, Roseville 2

Detroit Lakes 3, Little Falls 2

Duluth Denfeld 2, Duluth Marshall 2, OT

Eden Prairie 9, St Michael-Albertville 1

Edina 5, Buffalo 3

Elk River/Zimmerman 7, Centennial 5

Gentry 4, Holy Family Catholic 1

Holy Angels 6, Irondale 1

Lakeville South 2, Farmington 0

Mahtomedi 5, Hastings 0

Maple Grove 3, St. Thomas Academy 0

Minnetonka 6, Prior Lake 0

Monticello 4, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Mora/Milaca 6, Prairie Centre 4

New Prague 5, Waconia 1

New Ulm 6, Waseca 5, OT

Northern Lakes 5, Moose Lake Area 0

Orono 4, St Louis Park 2

Owatonna 3, Northfield 2, OT

Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Woodbury 1

Proctor 8, North Shore 0

Rochester Lourdes 5, Tartan 2

Rogers 9, Spring Lake Park 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1

Simley 2, South St. Paul 2, OT

Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Mound Westonka/SWC 0

Thief River Falls 9, Red Lake Falls 2

Totino-Grace 7, Osseo 1

