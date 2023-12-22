Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 67, Johnson Creek 43
Albany 57, Black Hawk 38
Algoma 64, Mishicot 35
Amherst 54, Westfield 45
Antigo 70, Crandon 51
Arcadia 55, Sparta 53
Argyle 55, Barneveld 37
Auburndale 77, Stratford 42
Belleville 58, Dodgeville 46
Bloomer 75, Osseo-Fairchild 41
Bruce 76, Lake Holcombe 65
Cameron 73, Chequamegon 33
Campbellsport 64, Kewaskum 56
Catholic Memorial 78, Racine Horlick 46
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Augusta 37
Chilton 64, Oconto 61
Clear Lake 71, Grantsburg 51
Colby 76, Greenwood 33
Coleman 56, Suring 34
Columbus Catholic 81, Loyal 42
Crivitz 88, St Thomas Aquinas 33
Darlington 87, Iowa-Grant 49
Dodgeland 54, Hustisford 51
Drummond 66, Mellen 50
Edgar 53, Iola-Scandinavia 36
Elcho 63, Tomahawk 59
Elkhorn Area 66, Union Grove 54
Ellsworth 55, Glenwood City 49
Fall River 81, Montello 61
Freedom 77, Luxemburg-Casco 40
Janesville Parker 72, Racine Case 71
Kiel 84, Kewaunee 50
Lake Mills 95, Waterloo 86
Lena 57, Oneida Nation 45
Madison Country Day 45, Luray, Va. 44
Manawa 65, Wild Rose 33
Marshall 86, Brodhead 72
McDonell Central 68, Cadott 53
Merrill 72, Rhinelander 66
Middleton 69, Edgewood 49
Milwaukee Hamilton 79, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 64
Milwaukee Science 95, Whitewater 36
Mineral Point 60, Cuba City 48
NEWCHAA 62, Marion 49
Neillsville 64, Gilman 33
New London 67, Shawano 53
New Richmond 105, Medford Area 80
Oconomowoc 67, Janesville Craig 55
Pardeeville 78, Rio 57
Pittsville 54, Wonewoc-Center 31
Port Edwards 80, Bowler 20
Potosi 61, Shullsburg 44
Prairie Farm 73, Cornell 33
Racine Park 82, Racine Lutheran 65
Randolph 59, Princeton 47
Regis 73, Fall Creek 61
Rice Lake 60, Baldwin-Woodville 52
River Ridge 60, Richland Center 37
Riverdale 52, Fennimore 48
Saint Francis 81, St John’s NW Military Academy 62
Sauk Prairie 63, Baraboo 57
Seymour 58, Green Bay East 39
Sheboygan Area Luth. 73, New Holstein 27
Shell Lake 62, Northwood 40
South Milwaukee 55, Oak Creek 39
Spring Valley 73, Somerset 70
St. Mary 85, Sturgeon Bay 65
Thorp 73, Stanley-Boyd 68
Tigerton 42, Rosholt 28
Unity 67, Siren 27
Verona 59, Madison Memorial 57
Viroqua 65, River Valley 45
Washburn 70, Ashland 54
Waunakee 65, Fort Atkinson 58
Wausau West 76, Wisconsin Rapids 70, OT
West De Pere 89, Menasha 50
West Salem 72, La Crosse Central 49
Westby 84, Hillsboro 56
Whitefish Bay 52, Greenfield 50
Whitehall 63, Mondovi 37
Winter 87, New Auburn 61
Wrightstown 77, Marinette 65
Xavier 103, Green Bay West 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..