Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 67, Johnson Creek 43

Albany 57, Black Hawk 38

Algoma 64, Mishicot 35

Amherst 54, Westfield 45

Antigo 70, Crandon 51

Arcadia 55, Sparta 53

Argyle 55, Barneveld 37

Auburndale 77, Stratford 42

Belleville 58, Dodgeville 46

Bloomer 75, Osseo-Fairchild 41

Bruce 76, Lake Holcombe 65

Cameron 73, Chequamegon 33

Campbellsport 64, Kewaskum 56

Catholic Memorial 78, Racine Horlick 46

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Augusta 37

Chilton 64, Oconto 61

Clear Lake 71, Grantsburg 51

Colby 76, Greenwood 33

Coleman 56, Suring 34

Columbus Catholic 81, Loyal 42

Crivitz 88, St Thomas Aquinas 33

Darlington 87, Iowa-Grant 49

Dodgeland 54, Hustisford 51

Drummond 66, Mellen 50

Edgar 53, Iola-Scandinavia 36

Elcho 63, Tomahawk 59

Elkhorn Area 66, Union Grove 54

Ellsworth 55, Glenwood City 49

Fall River 81, Montello 61

Freedom 77, Luxemburg-Casco 40

Janesville Parker 72, Racine Case 71

Kiel 84, Kewaunee 50

Lake Mills 95, Waterloo 86

Lena 57, Oneida Nation 45

Madison Country Day 45, Luray, Va. 44

Manawa 65, Wild Rose 33

Marshall 86, Brodhead 72

McDonell Central 68, Cadott 53

Merrill 72, Rhinelander 66

Middleton 69, Edgewood 49

Milwaukee Hamilton 79, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 64

Milwaukee Science 95, Whitewater 36

Mineral Point 60, Cuba City 48

NEWCHAA 62, Marion 49

Neillsville 64, Gilman 33

New London 67, Shawano 53

New Richmond 105, Medford Area 80

Oconomowoc 67, Janesville Craig 55

Pardeeville 78, Rio 57

Pittsville 54, Wonewoc-Center 31

Port Edwards 80, Bowler 20

Potosi 61, Shullsburg 44

Prairie Farm 73, Cornell 33

Racine Park 82, Racine Lutheran 65

Randolph 59, Princeton 47

Regis 73, Fall Creek 61

Rice Lake 60, Baldwin-Woodville 52

River Ridge 60, Richland Center 37

Riverdale 52, Fennimore 48

Saint Francis 81, St John’s NW Military Academy 62

Sauk Prairie 63, Baraboo 57

Seymour 58, Green Bay East 39

Sheboygan Area Luth. 73, New Holstein 27

Shell Lake 62, Northwood 40

South Milwaukee 55, Oak Creek 39

Spring Valley 73, Somerset 70

St. Mary 85, Sturgeon Bay 65

Thorp 73, Stanley-Boyd 68

Tigerton 42, Rosholt 28

Unity 67, Siren 27

Verona 59, Madison Memorial 57

Viroqua 65, River Valley 45

Washburn 70, Ashland 54

Waunakee 65, Fort Atkinson 58

Wausau West 76, Wisconsin Rapids 70, OT

West De Pere 89, Menasha 50

West Salem 72, La Crosse Central 49

Westby 84, Hillsboro 56

Whitefish Bay 52, Greenfield 50

Whitehall 63, Mondovi 37

Winter 87, New Auburn 61

Wrightstown 77, Marinette 65

Xavier 103, Green Bay West 48

