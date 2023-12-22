Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 43, Sturgeon Bay 30
Aquinas 67, Luther 29
Auburndale 54, Marathon 41
Barron 49, Northwestern 39
Berlin 63, Winneconne 54
Bowler 58, Port Edwards 48
Brillion 43, Hilbert 20
Brown Deer def. Racine Lutheran, forfeit
Cameron 56, Ladysmith 39
Cashton 51, New Lisbon 46
Chilton 51, Oconto 43
Clear Lake 52, Grantsburg 47
Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Eleva-Strum 24
Crandon 56, Hurley 21
Dodgeland 51, Mayville 46
Dubuque, Hempstead, Iowa 58, Platteville 51
Durand-Arkansaw 41, Prescott 34
Eau Claire Memorial 74, Wausau West 34
Eau Claire North 58, La Crosse Logan 53
Edgar 42, Newman Catholic 41
Edgerton 84, Monroe 14
Elk Mound 44, Colfax 28
Gibraltar 59, Southern Door 53
Grafton 54, Franklin 46
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 53, Peshtigo 31
Hartford 85, Oconomowoc 42
Hillsboro 69, Necedah 43
Independence 48, Blair-Taylor 37
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Plymouth 22
Kewaunee 47, Sevastopol 33
La Farge 49, Seneca 30
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Lakeside Lutheran 51
Lake Mills 47, Mount Horeb 33
Lakeland 82, Wausau East 32
Manawa 61, Rosholt 29
Menominee Indian 61, Gresham Community 50
Milton 51, Evansville 35
Monona Grove 64, Beaver Dam 39
New Auburn 45, Winter 33
New Glarus 67, Marshall 24
Niagara 38, Norway, Mich. 33
North Fond du Lac 58, Markesan 37
Oostburg 68, St Mary’s Springs 43
Poynette 44, Columbus 30
Prairie Farm 68, Cornell 22
Rhinelander 73, Merrill 45
Sheboygan Falls 59, Random Lake 34
Shell Lake 41, Northwood 34
Sparta 52, Black River Falls 28
St. Croix Falls 66, Cumberland 13
Stevens Point 71, Chippewa Falls 43
Tomah 35, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 31
Turner 52, Jefferson 40
Turtle Lake 63, Frederic 44
Union Grove 68, Badger 47
Unity 54, Siren 42
Watertown 74, Racine St. Catherine’s 36
Waukesha West 63, Cedarburg 39
Waupun 57, Ripon 17
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Ithaca 39
Westfield 48, Amherst 33
Westosha Central 52, Burlington 20
Wrightstown 52, Oconto Falls 51, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gresham Community vs. Wausaukee, ccd.
Kickapoo vs. Weston, ccd.
Northland Pines vs. Washburn, ccd.
Wauwatosa East vs. West Bend East, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
