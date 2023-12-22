Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43, Litchfield 36

Barnesville 52, Frazee 49

Blaine 69, Coon Rapids 45

Braham 69, Cromwell 66, OT

Breckenridge 61, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 50

Cambridge-Isanti 66, Chisago Lakes 49

Centennial 77, Forest Lake 60

Chaska 52, Champlin Park 38

Concordia Academy 37, Simley 30

Dassel-Cokato 54, Kimball 40

Delano 67, Richfield 25

East Grand Forks 66, Hawley 57

East Ridge 75, Robbinsdale Cooper 31

Fairmont 75, Pipestone 35

Floodwood 79, Silver Bay 50

Fridley 58, Willmar 41

Greenway 41, Hill City 38

Hastings 69, Bloomington Kennedy 55

Henning 59, Lake Park-Audubon 43

Heritage Christian Academy 77, Hope Academy 46

Hiawatha 56, Liberty Classical 52

Hill-Murray 70, Mounds View 56

Holy Angels 60, Cretin-Derham Hall 54

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38, Maple Lake 31

MACA 53, Paynesville 37

Mankato Loyola 39, Lyle-Pacelli 31

Martin County West 67, Windom 62

Minneapolis North 54, Blake 42

Minneapolis Southwest 63, St. Anthony 58

Minnewaska 49, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 41

Moorhead 66, West Fargo, N.D. 61

NRHEG 72, St. Clair 69

New London-Spicer 72, Eden Valley-Watkins 32

New Prague 83, St. Peter 76

Osseo 81, St. Paul Central 11

Park (Cottage Grove) 42, Bloomington Jefferson 38

Pelican Rapids 71, Thief River Falls 55

Perham 67, Fergus Falls 48

Proctor 50, Milaca 42

Red Wing 48, Northfield 38

Rosemount 75, Stillwater 61

Rushford-Peterson 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 21

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 65, Red Rock Central 32

Sleepy Eye 92, Nicollet 27

South Ridge 50, Ely 46

Spring Lake Park 70, Irondale 41

St Louis Park 81, Edina 71

St. Croix Prep 79, Columbia Heights 24

St. Francis 60, Mound Westonka 50

Stewartville 63, Lake City 49

Upsala 80, Melrose 40

Waconia 71, Hutchinson 30

Wayzata 32, Elk River 26

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Hills-Beaver Creek 43

Worthington 80, Jackson County Central 79

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..