Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43, Litchfield 36
Barnesville 52, Frazee 49
Blaine 69, Coon Rapids 45
Braham 69, Cromwell 66, OT
Breckenridge 61, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 50
Cambridge-Isanti 66, Chisago Lakes 49
Centennial 77, Forest Lake 60
Chaska 52, Champlin Park 38
Concordia Academy 37, Simley 30
Dassel-Cokato 54, Kimball 40
Delano 67, Richfield 25
East Grand Forks 66, Hawley 57
East Ridge 75, Robbinsdale Cooper 31
Fairmont 75, Pipestone 35
Floodwood 79, Silver Bay 50
Fridley 58, Willmar 41
Greenway 41, Hill City 38
Hastings 69, Bloomington Kennedy 55
Henning 59, Lake Park-Audubon 43
Heritage Christian Academy 77, Hope Academy 46
Hiawatha 56, Liberty Classical 52
Hill-Murray 70, Mounds View 56
Holy Angels 60, Cretin-Derham Hall 54
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38, Maple Lake 31
MACA 53, Paynesville 37
Mankato Loyola 39, Lyle-Pacelli 31
Martin County West 67, Windom 62
Minneapolis North 54, Blake 42
Minneapolis Southwest 63, St. Anthony 58
Minnewaska 49, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 41
Moorhead 66, West Fargo, N.D. 61
NRHEG 72, St. Clair 69
New London-Spicer 72, Eden Valley-Watkins 32
New Prague 83, St. Peter 76
Osseo 81, St. Paul Central 11
Park (Cottage Grove) 42, Bloomington Jefferson 38
Pelican Rapids 71, Thief River Falls 55
Perham 67, Fergus Falls 48
Proctor 50, Milaca 42
Red Wing 48, Northfield 38
Rosemount 75, Stillwater 61
Rushford-Peterson 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 21
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 65, Red Rock Central 32
Sleepy Eye 92, Nicollet 27
South Ridge 50, Ely 46
Spring Lake Park 70, Irondale 41
St Louis Park 81, Edina 71
St. Croix Prep 79, Columbia Heights 24
St. Francis 60, Mound Westonka 50
Stewartville 63, Lake City 49
Upsala 80, Melrose 40
Waconia 71, Hutchinson 30
Wayzata 32, Elk River 26
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Hills-Beaver Creek 43
Worthington 80, Jackson County Central 79
