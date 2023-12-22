Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 83, Mora 41
Barnesville 71, Frazee 57
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Minnewaska 66
Belle Plaine 87, Mayer Lutheran 56
Bemidji 72, Elk River 60
Benson 72, Ortonville 49
Blooming Prairie 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 43
Blue Earth Area 82, St. James Area 64
Brandon-Evansville 63, Battle Lake 55
Buffalo 78, Sartell-St. Stephen 44
Byron 69, Austin 63
Caledonia 91, Chatfield 41
Cannon Falls 69, Goodhue 41
Carlton-Wrenshall 76, McGregor 39
Cass Lake-Bena 91, Mahnomen-Waubun 72
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 83, Madelia 59
Centennial 78, Forest Lake 76
Central 82, Sibley East 58
Chanhassen 91, Mound Westonka 89
Chaska 89, Eden Prairie 80
Chisholm 78, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48
Cloquet 113, Hibbing 83
Cromwell 73, Browerville/Eagle Valley 69
Crookston 57, Fosston 53
Delano 90, Princeton 54
Detroit Lakes 75, Hawley 66
East Grand Forks 71, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 61
Eden Valley-Watkins 73, New London-Spicer 67
Foley 57, Pierz 54
Fridley 70, Anoka 63
Glencoe-Silver Lake 77, Waseca 69
Hastings 75, Woodbury 62
Henning 56, NCEUH 51
Hermantown 75, North Branch 65
Hillcrest Lutheran 61, Border West 46
Holy Family Catholic 92, St Louis Park 74
Hopkins 102, Minneapolis South 65
Jackson County Central 97, Windom 80
Kenyon-Wanamingo 74, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71
Kittson Central 64, Stephen-Argyle 58
Lake Park-Audubon 87, Breckenridge 57
Lanesboro 73, Grand Meadow 45
Legacy Christian 82, Annandale 76
Liberty Classical 86, AFSA 9
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 71, Maple Lake 40
MACA 68, Paynesville 67
MACCRAY 85, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 51
Mabel-Canton 76, Houston 75
Mankato West 71, New Ulm 70
Mesabi East 59, International Falls 38
Minneapolis North 75, Esko 70
Minneapolis Southwest 78, Richfield 70
Moorhead 77, Alexandria 40
Moose Lake/Willow River 98, Pine City 50
Murray County Central 64, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 46
Nevis 94, Red Lake 87
New Ulm Cathedral 76, GHEC 56
North St Paul 80, St. Paul Como Park 40
Northern 67, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 66
Ogilvie 67, Fond du Lac 64
Owatonna 74, Rochester Century 63
Park Center 86, Park (Cottage Grove) 63
Park Christian 71, Ashby 55
Park Rapids 64, Pillager 57
Pequot Lakes 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 50
Pipestone 55, Fairmont 54
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 70, Fillmore Central 49
Red Rock Central 77, Yellow Medicine East 31
Rock Ridge 87, Proctor 32
Rogers 91, Monticello 51
Rushford-Peterson 84, Rochester STEM 38
Sacred Heart 100, BGMR 27
Sauk Rapids-Rice 86, Becker 66
Sebeka 53, New York Mills 49
Sleepy Eye 79, Nicollet 55
Spectrum 60, St. Francis 48
Spring Grove 66, Glenville-Emmons 27
Spring Lake Park 82, Irondale 51
Springfield 76, BOLD 70
St Michael-Albertville 71, Brainerd 59
St. Peter 56, New Prague 46
St. Thomas Academy 75, White Bear Lake 55
Staples-Motley 78, Pine River-Backus 43
Swanville 61, Verndale 58
Tartan 67, Duluth East 54
Tri-City United 81, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77
Two Rivers 73, St. Anthony 60
Upsala 67, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 61
Waconia 107, Hutchinson 97
Wadena-Deer Creek 70, Aitkin 52
Warroad 59, Thief River Falls 46
Watertown-Mayer 74, LeSueur-Henderson 64
Wayzata 89, Burnsville 38
Winona Cotter 57, Dover-Eyota 41
