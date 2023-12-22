Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 83, Mora 41

Barnesville 71, Frazee 57

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Minnewaska 66

Belle Plaine 87, Mayer Lutheran 56

Bemidji 72, Elk River 60

Benson 72, Ortonville 49

Blooming Prairie 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 43

Blue Earth Area 82, St. James Area 64

Brandon-Evansville 63, Battle Lake 55

Buffalo 78, Sartell-St. Stephen 44

Byron 69, Austin 63

Caledonia 91, Chatfield 41

Cannon Falls 69, Goodhue 41

Carlton-Wrenshall 76, McGregor 39

Cass Lake-Bena 91, Mahnomen-Waubun 72

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 83, Madelia 59

Centennial 78, Forest Lake 76

Central 82, Sibley East 58

Chanhassen 91, Mound Westonka 89

Chaska 89, Eden Prairie 80

Chisholm 78, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48

Cloquet 113, Hibbing 83

Cromwell 73, Browerville/Eagle Valley 69

Crookston 57, Fosston 53

Delano 90, Princeton 54

Detroit Lakes 75, Hawley 66

East Grand Forks 71, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 61

Eden Valley-Watkins 73, New London-Spicer 67

Foley 57, Pierz 54

Fridley 70, Anoka 63

Glencoe-Silver Lake 77, Waseca 69

Hastings 75, Woodbury 62

Henning 56, NCEUH 51

Hermantown 75, North Branch 65

Hillcrest Lutheran 61, Border West 46

Holy Family Catholic 92, St Louis Park 74

Hopkins 102, Minneapolis South 65

Jackson County Central 97, Windom 80

Kenyon-Wanamingo 74, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71

Kittson Central 64, Stephen-Argyle 58

Lake Park-Audubon 87, Breckenridge 57

Lanesboro 73, Grand Meadow 45

Legacy Christian 82, Annandale 76

Liberty Classical 86, AFSA 9

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 71, Maple Lake 40

MACA 68, Paynesville 67

MACCRAY 85, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 51

Mabel-Canton 76, Houston 75

Mankato West 71, New Ulm 70

Mesabi East 59, International Falls 38

Minneapolis North 75, Esko 70

Minneapolis Southwest 78, Richfield 70

Moorhead 77, Alexandria 40

Moose Lake/Willow River 98, Pine City 50

Murray County Central 64, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 46

Nevis 94, Red Lake 87

New Ulm Cathedral 76, GHEC 56

North St Paul 80, St. Paul Como Park 40

Northern 67, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 66

Ogilvie 67, Fond du Lac 64

Owatonna 74, Rochester Century 63

Park Center 86, Park (Cottage Grove) 63

Park Christian 71, Ashby 55

Park Rapids 64, Pillager 57

Pequot Lakes 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 50

Pipestone 55, Fairmont 54

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 70, Fillmore Central 49

Red Rock Central 77, Yellow Medicine East 31

Rock Ridge 87, Proctor 32

Rogers 91, Monticello 51

Rushford-Peterson 84, Rochester STEM 38

Sacred Heart 100, BGMR 27

Sauk Rapids-Rice 86, Becker 66

Sebeka 53, New York Mills 49

Sleepy Eye 79, Nicollet 55

Spectrum 60, St. Francis 48

Spring Grove 66, Glenville-Emmons 27

Spring Lake Park 82, Irondale 51

Springfield 76, BOLD 70

St Michael-Albertville 71, Brainerd 59

St. Peter 56, New Prague 46

St. Thomas Academy 75, White Bear Lake 55

Staples-Motley 78, Pine River-Backus 43

Swanville 61, Verndale 58

Tartan 67, Duluth East 54

Tri-City United 81, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77

Two Rivers 73, St. Anthony 60

Upsala 67, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 61

Waconia 107, Hutchinson 97

Wadena-Deer Creek 70, Aitkin 52

Warroad 59, Thief River Falls 46

Watertown-Mayer 74, LeSueur-Henderson 64

Wayzata 89, Burnsville 38

Winona Cotter 57, Dover-Eyota 41

