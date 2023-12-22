Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adair Co., Mo. 53, Seymour 28

Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Union Community, LaPorte City 38

Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, West 25

Bettendorf 58, Clinton 22

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 64, New London 36

Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Norwalk 20

Davenport, North 58, Central Clinton, DeWitt 57

Dunkerton 69, Janesville 24

East Marshall, LeGrand 45, BCLUW, Conrad 35

Estherville-Lincoln Central 65, Central Lyon 41

Forest City 72, Clear Lake 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Humboldt 49

Holy Trinity 50, Mt Pleasant 18

Johnston 72, Waukee 54

Lake Mills 49, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 43

Logan-Magnolia 48, IKM-Manning 22

Lynnville-Sully 51, Iowa Valley, Marengo 38

MOC-Floyd Valley 50, Rock Valley 44

Madrid 53, GMG, Garwin 36

Mt Vernon 78, Regina, Iowa City 37

Nevada 56, Webster City 36

Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Central Springs 40

North Butler, Greene 43, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39

North Scott, Eldridge 61, Muscatine 54

Pella Christian 51, Newton 48

Pleasant Valley 56, Davenport, Central 10

Roland-Story, Story City 58, South Hardin 38

Sioux Center 57, Boyden-Hull 25

Solon 72, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29

Southeast Polk 78, Martensdale-St. Marys 42

Treynor 45, AHSTW 26

Underwood 51, Missouri Valley 33

Vinton-Shellsburg 80, South Tama County, Tama 29

Westwood, Sloan 56, West Sioux 14

