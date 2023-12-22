Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adair Co., Mo. 53, Seymour 28
Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Union Community, LaPorte City 38
Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, West 25
Bettendorf 58, Clinton 22
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 64, New London 36
Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Norwalk 20
Davenport, North 58, Central Clinton, DeWitt 57
Dunkerton 69, Janesville 24
East Marshall, LeGrand 45, BCLUW, Conrad 35
Estherville-Lincoln Central 65, Central Lyon 41
Forest City 72, Clear Lake 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Humboldt 49
Holy Trinity 50, Mt Pleasant 18
Johnston 72, Waukee 54
Lake Mills 49, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 43
Logan-Magnolia 48, IKM-Manning 22
Lynnville-Sully 51, Iowa Valley, Marengo 38
MOC-Floyd Valley 50, Rock Valley 44
Madrid 53, GMG, Garwin 36
Mt Vernon 78, Regina, Iowa City 37
Nevada 56, Webster City 36
Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Central Springs 40
North Butler, Greene 43, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Muscatine 54
Pella Christian 51, Newton 48
Pleasant Valley 56, Davenport, Central 10
Roland-Story, Story City 58, South Hardin 38
Sioux Center 57, Boyden-Hull 25
Solon 72, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29
Southeast Polk 78, Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Treynor 45, AHSTW 26
Underwood 51, Missouri Valley 33
Vinton-Shellsburg 80, South Tama County, Tama 29
Westwood, Sloan 56, West Sioux 14
