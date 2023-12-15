Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon 54, Elyria 50
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, Kansas Lakota 21
Belmont Union Local 82, Lisbon Beaver 80, OT
Bishop Hartley 54, Worthington Christian 41
Bridgeport 73, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 62
Bryan 47, Stryker 39
Bucyrus Wynford 66, Upper Sandusky 57
Carey 55, Attica Seneca E. 50
Castalia Margaretta 73, Norwalk St. Paul 40
Findlay 66, Holland Springfield 38
Fremont Ross 70, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 67
Fremont St. Joseph 54, Elmore Woodmore 48
Garfield Hts. 63, Warrensville Hts. 59
Gorham Fayette 38, Montpelier 36
Harvest Baptist, Pa. 59, Jefferson County Christian 47
Legacy Christian 51, Day. Miami Valley 45
Liberty Christian Academy 54, Howard E. Knox 44
Madison 70, Chardon 46
Metamora Evergreen 70, Tol. Ottawa Hills 27
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 27
New Riegel 50, Gibsonburg 46
Niles McKinley 64, Can. Glenoak 61, OT
North Intl 68, Cols. Cristo Rey 29
Norton 43, Akr. Coventry 36
Old Fort 81, Lakeside Danbury 32
Peninsula Woodridge 58, Akr. Springfield 56
Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Thomas Worthington 46
Ravenna 63, Mogadore Field 59
St. Paris Graham 38, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 35
Sycamore Mohawk 69, Bucyrus 48
Sylvania Northview 69, Bowling Green 52
Tiffin Calvert 66, Sandusky St. Mary 36
Tol. Christian 54, Pettisville 44
Vermilion 64, Milan Edison 60
