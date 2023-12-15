Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 54, Elyria 50

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, Kansas Lakota 21

Belmont Union Local 82, Lisbon Beaver 80, OT

Bishop Hartley 54, Worthington Christian 41

Bridgeport 73, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 62

Bryan 47, Stryker 39

Bucyrus Wynford 66, Upper Sandusky 57

Carey 55, Attica Seneca E. 50

Castalia Margaretta 73, Norwalk St. Paul 40

Findlay 66, Holland Springfield 38

Fremont Ross 70, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 67

Fremont St. Joseph 54, Elmore Woodmore 48

Garfield Hts. 63, Warrensville Hts. 59

Gorham Fayette 38, Montpelier 36

Harvest Baptist, Pa. 59, Jefferson County Christian 47

Legacy Christian 51, Day. Miami Valley 45

Liberty Christian Academy 54, Howard E. Knox 44

Madison 70, Chardon 46

Metamora Evergreen 70, Tol. Ottawa Hills 27

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 27

New Riegel 50, Gibsonburg 46

Niles McKinley 64, Can. Glenoak 61, OT

North Intl 68, Cols. Cristo Rey 29

Norton 43, Akr. Coventry 36

Old Fort 81, Lakeside Danbury 32

Peninsula Woodridge 58, Akr. Springfield 56

Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Thomas Worthington 46

Ravenna 63, Mogadore Field 59

St. Paris Graham 38, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 35

Sycamore Mohawk 69, Bucyrus 48

Sylvania Northview 69, Bowling Green 52

Tiffin Calvert 66, Sandusky St. Mary 36

Tol. Christian 54, Pettisville 44

Vermilion 64, Milan Edison 60

