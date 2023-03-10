Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs Sectional Semifinal=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Neenah 69, Hudson 56

Section 2=

De Pere 82, Homestead 53

Marquette University 67, Kaukauna 40

Section 3=

Milwaukee Hamilton 64, Middleton 61

Section 4=

Franklin 74, Mukwonago 60

Kettle Moraine 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 50, OT

Division 2=

Section 1=

New London 61, Mosinee 57

Section 3=

Whitnall 62, Westosha Central 52

Division 3=

Section 1=

Osceola 67, Prescott 52

West Salem 112, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54

Section 2=

Xavier 54, Little Chute 33

Section 3=

Edgewood 76, Turner 62

Lakeside Lutheran 49, Columbus 46

Section 4=

Milwaukee Academy of Science 67, Dominican 62

Division 4=

Section 3=

Luther 60, Mineral Point 55

Division 5=

Section 4=

Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 55

