Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs Sectional Semifinal=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Neenah 69, Hudson 56
Section 2=
De Pere 82, Homestead 53
Marquette University 67, Kaukauna 40
Section 3=
Milwaukee Hamilton 64, Middleton 61
Section 4=
Franklin 74, Mukwonago 60
Kettle Moraine 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 50, OT
Division 2=
Section 1=
New London 61, Mosinee 57
Section 3=
Whitnall 62, Westosha Central 52
Division 3=
Section 1=
Osceola 67, Prescott 52
West Salem 112, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54
Section 2=
Xavier 54, Little Chute 33
Section 3=
Edgewood 76, Turner 62
Lakeside Lutheran 49, Columbus 46
Section 4=
Milwaukee Academy of Science 67, Dominican 62
Division 4=
Section 3=
Luther 60, Mineral Point 55
Division 5=
Section 4=
Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..