Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AA=
Section 8=
First Round=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Warroad 48
Hawley 76, Crookston 40
Perham 92, Roseau 39
Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Park Rapids 50
Class A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Maple River 60, Blue Earth Area 36
Martin County West 56, United South Central 50
Norwood-Young America 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 71
Section 7=
Second Round=
Chisholm 55, South Ridge 54
Ely 66, Bigfork 39
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 76, Carlton 74
North Woods 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 71
Section 8=
Second Round=
Sacred Heart 64, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 33
