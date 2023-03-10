Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AA=

Section 8=

First Round=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Warroad 48

Hawley 76, Crookston 40

Perham 92, Roseau 39

Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Park Rapids 50

Class A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Maple River 60, Blue Earth Area 36

Martin County West 56, United South Central 50

Norwood-Young America 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 71

Section 7=

Second Round=

Chisholm 55, South Ridge 54

Ely 66, Bigfork 39

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 76, Carlton 74

North Woods 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 71

Section 8=

Second Round=

Sacred Heart 64, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..