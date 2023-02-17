Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 61, Nekoosa 13

Algoma 55, Gibraltar 17

Almond-Bancroft 48, Gresham Community 34

Amherst 57, Manawa 49

Aquinas 78, La Crosse Logan 18

Assumption 59, Marathon 33

Baldwin-Woodville 44, Altoona 36

Blair-Taylor 73, Augusta 38

Bloomer 50, Owen-Withee 47

Bonduel 59, Iola-Scandinavia 23

Brillion 70, Two Rivers 54

Cameron 52, Ashland 38

Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Hustisford 40

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Spooner 36

Chilton 47, Kiel 32

Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Melrose-Mindoro 55

Colfax 66, Glenwood City 19

Crandon 45, Medford Area 23

Cuba City 71, Fennimore 37

Denmark 71, Clintonville 61

Drummond 42, Washburn 34

Durand 64, Spring Valley 22

Edgar 57, Auburndale 40

Elk Mound 58, Elmwood/Plum City 28

Fall Creek 74, Gilman 49

Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Luxemburg-Casco 30

Frederic 39, Birchwood 22

Freedom 69, Oconto Falls 31

Grand Rapids, Minn. 59, Superior 50

Green Bay Preble 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 49

Horicon 40, Dodgeland 27

Hortonville 82, Appleton East 46

Hurley 72, South Shore 30

Independence 2, Gilmanton 0

Ithaca 60, Seneca 40

Kaukauna 67, Fond du Lac 62

Kewaskum 48, Plymouth 36

Kewaunee 75, Sturgeon Bay 41

Kickapoo 50, North Crawford 11

Kimberly 55, Appleton West 45

La Farge/Youth Initiative 65, De Soto 19

Ladysmith 48, Hayward 41

Lakeland 78, Wausau East 28

Lincoln 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47

Loyal 63, Osseo-Fairchild 38

Luther 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24

Marinette 70, Little Chute 45

Marshfield 62, Wausau West 47

Menasha 62, Green Bay East 13

Merrill 59, D.C. Everest 44

Milwaukee North 43, Milw. Bay View 42

Milwaukee School of Languages 60, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 52

Mishicot 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 37

Neenah 69, Oshkosh North 47

Neillsville 47, Bangor 39

New Holstein 65, Valders 63

Newman Catholic 62, Stratford 54

Northwestern 67, Cumberland 25

Notre Dame 90, Green Bay Southwest 44

Osceola 68, Prescott 48

Oshkosh West 43, Appleton North 37

Pardeeville 61, Cambria-Friesland 27

Peshtigo 48, Menominee, Mich. 43

Phillips 75, Abbotsford 39

Pittsville 69, Port Edwards 16

Platteville 64, River Valley 41

Prairie Farm 85, Lake Holcombe 23

Pulaski 35, Ashwaubenon 27

Randolph 63, Markesan 25

Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 37

Regis 73, Colby 49

Rio 60, Fall River 51

Ripon 47, Berlin 30

Rosholt 50, Tri-County 21

Saint Croix Central 63, Ellsworth 39

Sevastopol 67, Oconto 36

Shawano 63, Xavier 44

Sheboygan Falls 65, Roncalli 44

Shiocton 59, Menominee Indian 50

Solon Springs 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 31

Somerset 44, Amery 37

St. Croix Falls 67, Barron 53

St. Mary Catholic 73, Hilbert 21

Stevens Point 78, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Weston 20

West De Pere 60, New London 49

West Salem 65, Arcadia 40

Westby 61, Black River Falls 18

Westfield Area 82, Mauston 16

Wild Rose 39, Pacelli 32

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 42

Wonewoc-Center 60, Brookwood 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bowler vs. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, ccd.

Chequamegon vs. Athens, ccd.

Dodgeville vs. Richland Center, ppd.

Iowa-Grant vs. Mineral Point, ppd.

Kohler vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium, ppd.

Madison Country Day vs. Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, ccd.

Milwaukee Lutheran vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.

Ozaukee vs. Sheboygan Christian, ppd.

Poynette vs. Lakeside Lutheran, ppd.

Random Lake vs. Oostburg, ccd.

Seymour vs. Green Bay West, ccd.

White Lake vs. Northland Lutheran, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

