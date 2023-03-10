Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 2A State=
Semifinal=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56, Pella Christian 55
Western Christian 79, Roland-Story, Story City 61
Class 3A State=
Semifinal=
Bondurant Farrar 54, North Polk, Alleman 45
Cedar Rapids Xavier 72, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59
Class 4A State=
Semifinal=
Valley, West Des Moines 58, Pleasant Valley 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..