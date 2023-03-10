Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 2A State=

Semifinal=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56, Pella Christian 55

Western Christian 79, Roland-Story, Story City 61

Class 3A State=

Semifinal=

Bondurant Farrar 54, North Polk, Alleman 45

Cedar Rapids Xavier 72, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59

Class 4A State=

Semifinal=

Valley, West Des Moines 58, Pleasant Valley 51

