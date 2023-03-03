Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Class AA=
Section 1=
Championship=
Lakeville South 4, Lakeville North 1
Section 2=
Championship=
Minnetonka 2, Chanhassen 1, OT
Section 5=
Championship=
Maple Grove 7, Rogers 3
Section 7=
Championship=
Andover 7, Duluth East 2
Section 8=
Championship=
Moorhead 8, Roseau 1
Class A=
Section 4=
Championship=
Mahtomedi 3, Chisago Lakes 1
Section 6=
Championship=
Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 4
Section 8=
Championship=
Warroad 5, East Grand Forks 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..