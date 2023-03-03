Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Class AA=

Section 1=

Championship=

Lakeville South 4, Lakeville North 1

Section 2=

Championship=

Minnetonka 2, Chanhassen 1, OT

Section 5=

Championship=

Maple Grove 7, Rogers 3

Section 7=

Championship=

Andover 7, Duluth East 2

Section 8=

Championship=

Moorhead 8, Roseau 1

Class A=

Section 4=

Championship=

Mahtomedi 3, Chisago Lakes 1

Section 6=

Championship=

Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 4

Section 8=

Championship=

Warroad 5, East Grand Forks 1

