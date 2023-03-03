Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cadott 48, Columbus Catholic 34

Edgar 73, Northland Lutheran 20

WIAA Playoffs Sectional Semifinal=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Hortonville 69, Wausau West 41

Neenah 74, Eau Claire Memorial 65

Section 2=

Germantown 73, Milwaukee DSHA 32

Kimberly 63, Kaukauna 59

Section 3=

Arrowhead 72, Verona Area 57

Brookfield East 57, Oregon 27

Section 4=

Franklin 46, Oak Creek 38

Kettle Moraine 77, Kenosha Bradford 35

Division 2=

Section 1=

Lakeland 77, New London 46

Menomonie 56, Tomah 31

Section 2=

Cedarburg 53, Grafton 30

Notre Dame 72, Fox Valley Lutheran 24

Section 3=

McFarland 61, Monona Grove 58

Union Grove 52, Waukesha West 51

Section 4=

Pewaukee 67, Martin Luther 31

Pius XI Catholic 59, Wauwatosa East 41

Division 3=

Section 1=

Somerset 57, St. Croix Falls 47, OT

West Salem 44, Elk Mound 35

Section 2=

Freedom 59, Wrightstown 39

Kewaskum 54, Oostburg 49

Section 3=

Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 42

Waupun 44, Lake Mills 40

Section 4=

Milwaukee Academy of Science 54, Dominican 39

Racine Lutheran 54, Jefferson 48

Division 4=

Section 1=

Colfax 67, Phillips 56

Neillsville 60, Fall Creek 35

Section 2=

Mishicot 42, Bonduel 40

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 84, Westfield Area 72

Section 3=

Aquinas 64, Bangor 39

Cuba City 56, New Glarus 50

Section 4=

Laconia 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53

The Prairie School 88, Random Lake 67

Division 5=

Section 1=

McDonell Central 61, Prairie Farm 57

Siren 70, South Shore 48

Section 2=

Edgar 38, Assumption 36

Laona-Wabeno 44, Sevastopol 29

Section 3=

Belmont 34, Kickapoo 24

Blair-Taylor 57, Hillsboro 55

Section 4=

Albany 53, Barneveld 39

Oakfield 52, Lourdes Academy 47

