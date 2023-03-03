Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clinton 67, Augustine Prep 46

Edgerton 62, Richland Center 52

Lake Country Lutheran 73, Whitewater 53

Messmer 98, Cristo Rey Jesuit 63

Oakfield 73, Eastbrook Academy 47

Racine Lutheran 55, East Troy 44

Regis 66, Osseo-Fairchild 50

Saint Croix Central 70, Ellsworth 38

Spring Valley 72, Augusta 55

Stratford 66, Abbotsford 26

University School of Milwaukee 56, Milwaukee School of Languages 46

Watertown 80, Milwaukee Vincent 64

Wisconsin Dells 87, Viroqua 35

