Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 9, Red Wing 2

Andover 3, Blake 0

Austin 5, Fairmont 4

Bemidji 3, Thief River Falls 0

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Minneapolis 3

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4, Forest Lake 1

Chisago Lakes 8, Northern Tier 5

East Grand Forks 10, Detroit Lakes 0

Elk river/Zimmerman 2, Eastview 0

Holy Family Catholic 5, Shakopee 1

Luverne 8, Windom 0

Mankato East 5, Owatonna 2

Mound Westonka/SWC 5, Breck 1

Mounds View/Irondale 3, Osseo/Park Center 3, OT

New Prague 1, Hutchinson 1

New Ulm 4, Minnesota River 3, OT

North Shore Storm 9, International Falls 0

North Wright County 3, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, OT

Northern Lakes 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Orono 4, White Bear Lake 2

Simley 1, Eagan 0

Visitation 9, Waseca 1

Willmar 13, Morris/Benson Area 0

Winona 5, Mankato West 0

Woodbury 3, North/Tartan 1

___

