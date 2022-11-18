Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 9, Red Wing 2
Andover 3, Blake 0
Austin 5, Fairmont 4
Bemidji 3, Thief River Falls 0
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Minneapolis 3
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4, Forest Lake 1
Chisago Lakes 8, Northern Tier 5
East Grand Forks 10, Detroit Lakes 0
Elk river/Zimmerman 2, Eastview 0
Holy Family Catholic 5, Shakopee 1
Luverne 8, Windom 0
Mankato East 5, Owatonna 2
Mound Westonka/SWC 5, Breck 1
Mounds View/Irondale 3, Osseo/Park Center 3, OT
New Prague 1, Hutchinson 1
New Ulm 4, Minnesota River 3, OT
North Shore Storm 9, International Falls 0
North Wright County 3, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, OT
Northern Lakes 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Orono 4, White Bear Lake 2
Simley 1, Eagan 0
Visitation 9, Waseca 1
Willmar 13, Morris/Benson Area 0
Winona 5, Mankato West 0
Woodbury 3, North/Tartan 1
___
