Thursday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 3, Rochester Mayo 2, OT

Andover 7, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

Brainerd/Little Falls 2, Buffalo 1

Metro-South 6, Rochester Century 1

Delano/Rockford 2, New Prague 0

Fergus Falls 14, Detroit Lakes 0

Holy Family Catholic 3, Eastview 0

Minneapolis 8, Hopkins/Park 0

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Northern Tier 5, Northern Lakes 2

Orono 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Shakopee 3, Prior Lake 2

Stillwater 7, Forest Lake 1

Woodbury 5, Mound Westonka 4

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hutchinson vs. Visitation, ppd.

