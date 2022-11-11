Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 3, Rochester Mayo 2, OT
Andover 7, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
Brainerd/Little Falls 2, Buffalo 1
Metro-South 6, Rochester Century 1
Delano/Rockford 2, New Prague 0
Fergus Falls 14, Detroit Lakes 0
Holy Family Catholic 3, Eastview 0
Minneapolis 8, Hopkins/Park 0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Northern Tier 5, Northern Lakes 2
Orono 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Shakopee 3, Prior Lake 2
Stillwater 7, Forest Lake 1
Woodbury 5, Mound Westonka 4
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hutchinson vs. Visitation, ppd.
