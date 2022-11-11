Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Class 6A=
Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12
Rosemount 27, Centennial 0
Class 4A=
Hutchinson 60, Stewartville 22
Rocori 22, North Branch 12
Simley 46, Chisago Lakes 14
Zimmerman 51, Holy Angels 6
Class 3A=
New London-Spicer 18, Milaca 14
Watertown-Mayer 34, Cannon Falls 30
Class 2A=
Barnesville 21, Moose Lake/Willow River 0
Chatfield 35, Blue Earth Area 6
Eden Valley-Watkins 14, Sauk Centre 7
Jackson County Central 27, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
9-Man=
Spring Grove 40, Hancock 22
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 37, Red Rock Central 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..