Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Class 6A=

Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12

Rosemount 27, Centennial 0

Class 4A=

Hutchinson 60, Stewartville 22

Rocori 22, North Branch 12

Simley 46, Chisago Lakes 14

Zimmerman 51, Holy Angels 6

Class 3A=

New London-Spicer 18, Milaca 14

Watertown-Mayer 34, Cannon Falls 30

Class 2A=

Barnesville 21, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

Chatfield 35, Blue Earth Area 6

Eden Valley-Watkins 14, Sauk Centre 7

Jackson County Central 27, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

9-Man=

Spring Grove 40, Hancock 22

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 37, Red Rock Central 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..