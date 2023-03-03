Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Champlin Park 72, Osseo 45
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Elk River 81, Brainerd 30
Rogers 51, Moorhead 27
Class AAA=
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Little Falls 37
Class AA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 48
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Belle Plaine 41
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Luverne 54, Fairmont 33
Section 4=
Second Round=
St. Croix Prep 49, St. Paul Academy 16
Section 5=
First Round=
Dassel-Cokato 52, Blake 25
Maranatha Christian 83, Hiawatha Collegiate 21
Watertown-Mayer 64, Maple Lake 36
Section 6=
First Round=
Royalton 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 41
Sauk Centre 80, Mora 28
Section 7=
First Round=
Duluth Marshall 85, Aitkin 41
Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 45
Mesabi East 55, International Falls 18
Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake/Willow River 28
Pierz 49, Pillager 33
Proctor 66, Greenway 31
Section 8=
First Round=
Crookston 52, Menahga 38
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50, East Grand Forks 34
Perham 64, Warroad 26
Thief River Falls 83, Red Lake 39
Wadena-Deer Creek 57, Hawley 43
Class A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Mayer-Lutheran 71, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 52
Section 5=
Second Round=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Bertha-Hewitt 30
Braham 67, McGregor 21
Nevis 58, Verndale 33
Section 6=
Second Round=
Hancock 83, Ashby 20
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Ortonville 32
Underwood 68, NCEUH 34
Section 7=
Second Round=
Cromwell 67, Nashwauk-Keewatin 15
Section 8=
Second Round=
Cass Lake-Bena 46, Mahnomen/Waubun 29
Fosston 78, Bagley 26
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 61, Red Lake Falls 52
Red Lake County 51, Fertile-Beltrami 30
