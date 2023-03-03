Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Champlin Park 72, Osseo 45

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Elk River 81, Brainerd 30

Rogers 51, Moorhead 27

Class AAA=

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Little Falls 37

Class AA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 48

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Belle Plaine 41

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Luverne 54, Fairmont 33

Section 4=

Second Round=

St. Croix Prep 49, St. Paul Academy 16

Section 5=

First Round=

Dassel-Cokato 52, Blake 25

Maranatha Christian 83, Hiawatha Collegiate 21

Watertown-Mayer 64, Maple Lake 36

Section 6=

First Round=

Royalton 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 41

Sauk Centre 80, Mora 28

Section 7=

First Round=

Duluth Marshall 85, Aitkin 41

Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

Mesabi East 55, International Falls 18

Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake/Willow River 28

Pierz 49, Pillager 33

Proctor 66, Greenway 31

Section 8=

First Round=

Crookston 52, Menahga 38

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50, East Grand Forks 34

Perham 64, Warroad 26

Thief River Falls 83, Red Lake 39

Wadena-Deer Creek 57, Hawley 43

Class A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Mayer-Lutheran 71, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 52

Section 5=

Second Round=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Bertha-Hewitt 30

Braham 67, McGregor 21

Nevis 58, Verndale 33

Section 6=

Second Round=

Hancock 83, Ashby 20

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Ortonville 32

Underwood 68, NCEUH 34

Section 7=

Second Round=

Cromwell 67, Nashwauk-Keewatin 15

Section 8=

Second Round=

Cass Lake-Bena 46, Mahnomen/Waubun 29

Fosston 78, Bagley 26

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 61, Red Lake Falls 52

Red Lake County 51, Fertile-Beltrami 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..